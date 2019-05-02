Court Adjourns Senator Adeleke’s Eligibility Case Till May 8

The court of Appeal sitting over the case eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the September 2018 governorship election has been adjourned till May 8, 2019.

The appeal court on Thursday adjourned the case to enable it to hear Senator Adeleke’s appeal alongside that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is not ok for hearing today.

The presiding judge of the three-man panel, Justice Abubakar Datti-Yahaya held that since the appeals are similar in facts, the court cannot hear them piecemeal as such the case will be adjourned to a later date.

Senator Adeleke is, however, challenging the judgment of the lower court which held that he did not qualify for the governorship election on the ground that the secondary school certificate he submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

The date of the case has been fixed for May 8 to hear the appeals.