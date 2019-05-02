FAAN Withdraws Services From Gombe, Kebbi Airports Over Debt

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has withdrawn its services from Gombe, Kebbi airports over debt.

The airport authority said on Thursday that it is withdrawing its aviation security, aerodrome rescue and fire-fighting personnel from both states airports over N732m indebtedness.

According to FAAN, the Gombe state-owned airport owes N607. 9 million, while Kebbi airport is owing N124. 5 million.

The authority noted that it had earlier in April threatened to withdraw services from the airports and others indebted to the agency and had given them a deadline of April 30 to clear their outstanding debts.

FAAN said the withdrawal of its services from both airports, which had technically grounded flight operations took effect from midnight of May 1, 2019.