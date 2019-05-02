Five Missing As Gunmen Storm Zamfara School

Five persons have been reported missing after gunmen stormed Government Girls Secondary School Moriki, Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

The armed men were said to have entered the school through the back fence on Wednesday with an intention to attack the school and abduct students.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, in a statement on Thursday said, “On the spur of the moment, a combined team of PMF/CTU/ and Civilian JTF personnel headed by the DPO mobilised to the school who confronted the armed men and stopped them from gaining access to the students hostels, took a retreat back to the bush”.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of Buhari’s ADC’s Father-In-Law

Mr Mohammed added that no student was abducted as earlier reports but said two caterers and three of their children were discovered missing.

“No student was abducted as earlier reported by some media. However, two 2 caterers and three 3 of their children were later discovered missing.

“The police are collaborating with the school authority to establish the whereabouts of the missing persons.

“To this end, a search and rescue operation team has been dispatched to the surrounding bushes for an extensive bush combing. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the school and its environment to forestall further happening.

“The Commissioner of police Zamfara state command uses this medium to call on members of the public to be very vigilant and report any suspicious character to the police for a prompt response”.