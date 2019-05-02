‘I Love You Always’, Tiwa Savage Tells Don Jazzy As She Exits Mavin

Stargirl, Tiwa Savage has made a bold exit from Mavin Records to sign a major record deal with Universal Music Group (UMG).

In reply to an emotion-laden farewell message from the Chief Executive Officer of Mavin records, Don Jazzy, Tiwa says she will always love and appreciate him for the seven years they worked together.

“If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING. Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every superhero has an ‘S’ on their chest.

“You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI. 7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER,” her farewell message read in part.”

Don Jazzy had earlier written a farewell message describing the seven years of working with Tiwa as epic.

He proudly said she remains the First Lady of Mavin Records.

Tiwa Savage’s deal with UMG makes her the first Nigerian female act to be signed to the label.

In 2018, she made history by being the first female to be awarded the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards and has since continued to make international deals.