‘I Love You Always’, Tiwa Savage Tells Don Jazzy As She Exits Mavin
Stargirl, Tiwa Savage has made a bold exit from Mavin Records to sign a major record deal with Universal Music Group (UMG).
In reply to an emotion-laden farewell message from the Chief Executive Officer of Mavin records, Don Jazzy, Tiwa says she will always love and appreciate him for the seven years they worked together.
“If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING. Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every superhero has an ‘S’ on their chest.
“You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI. 7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER,” her farewell message read in part.”
Don Jazzy had earlier written a farewell message describing the seven years of working with Tiwa as epic.
He proudly said she remains the First Lady of Mavin Records.
Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn. #Mavin @tiwasavage
Tiwa Savage’s deal with UMG makes her the first Nigerian female act to be signed to the label.
In 2018, she made history by being the first female to be awarded the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards and has since continued to make international deals.