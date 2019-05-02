Reps Lament Worsening Security Situation Across Nigeria, Invite Buhari Again

President Muhammadu Buhari has again been invited by the House of Representatives to address the chamber on what his government is doing to curb the rising crime rate across the country.

The House on Thursday condemned the worsening security situation in the country, with some of the lawmakers describing Nigeria as a failed state.

They also condemned the seemingly sluggish response on the part of the executive and the security agencies to the security challenges besetting the nation.

Rep Ahmed Safana of Kaduna State, raised a motion on ‘the urgent need’ for the Federal Government to intervene in the ongoing killings of innocent people, destruction of property, armed robbery and kidnapping by heavily armed bandits in his state.

With the House having adequately deliberated about Katsina and the killings in other states across the nation, the lawmakers moved to reinvite President Buhari, seeking that he addresses the lower chamber in 48 hours.

Thursday’s invitation by the House is the second invitation by the lawmakers to the President within three weeks.

The House had unanimously on April 11, 2019, adopted a motion with the mandate to issue a query to the President, asking him to explain the spate of insecurity under his administration within two days.