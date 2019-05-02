Underdogs Frankfurt Hold Chelsea 1-1 In Europa League Semis

Updated May 2, 2019
Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud (R) and Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger vie for the ball during the match.
Photo: Uwe Anspach / dpa / AFP

 

A first-half strike from Pedro gave Chelsea a slim advantage in their Europa League semi-final tie as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Pedro levelled the scores in the first leg clash after Luka Jovic had given Frankfurt the lead in the first half.

Despite dominating the second half, Chelsea were fortunate to survive a handful of late chances, and the tie remains finely poised ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 9.

 



