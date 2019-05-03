Channels Kids Cup: 12 More Schools Advance In Lagos Prelims

The Lagos Preliminaries for the Channels International Kids Cup ‘Season 11’ continued on Friday with more exciting displays from different teams.

Unlike the opening day, 12 matches were played at two venues – the Agege Stadium and Campos Square, although two teams had a walkover after their opponents failed to show up for their game on time.

In addition to the four teams that advanced on Thursday, 12 other schools qualified for the Round of 16, bringing the knockout group stage to an end.

At the Agege Stadium, UNILAG Staff School beat Supreme Education Foundation 2-1, while African Church Primary School defeated Salaudeen Primary School 3-1.

Mind Builders slugged it out with St Joseph School but later won 7-6 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Eight-man Donmen Schools thrashed Raufu Williams Primary School 4-0, Fanlot International School won 3-0 against New Hall International School, while LGA Nursery & Primary School, Alimoso beat Zurumatul Islamiyat Primary School 1-0.

On the other hand, The Tenets Primary School, as well as Will and Grace International School walked over after their opponents failed to show up on time.

At the Campos Mini-Stadium on Lagos Island, Methodist School beat Ladoje School 1-0 while Inner City School lost to Anwar-ul-Islam School 0-1.

The boys from Chalcedony School were also beaten 0-2 by their Saint Jude School counterparts, and Toyibat School defeated Ajoke School 5-4 on penalties having played 2-2 after 90 minutes.

See the photos below: