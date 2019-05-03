EFCC Arrest, Parade 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Thirty-seven suspects alleged to have been involved in internet fraud have been arrested in Owerri by the south-east zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The arrest followed a raid on some targeted residences in some areas within the Imo state capital, following intelligence report which revealed that the suspects were living lavish lifestyles without any known means of livelihood.

According to the EFCC, the suspects specialized in defrauding unsuspecting victims via the internet.

Items which included laptop computers, 25 five exotic cars, and expensive mobile phones, were recovered from the suspects.

The EFCC said in a statement on Friday that the rais was is in line with the commission’s mandate.

The anti-graft body decried the high rate of cybercrime in the zone which it blamed on the erosion and breakdown of values in the society

It further noted that the arrested individuals will be charged to court as soon as investigations into the matter are concluded.