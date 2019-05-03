Gowon In Stable Condition After Allegedly Slumping In Delta

Former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, is said to be in stable condition after reportedly slumping during the burial of late Maj. Gen. David Ejoor, in Ovwor-Olomu community within Ughelli-south local government area of Delta state.

Following the incident, Gen. Gowon was said to have been rushed by top military personnel at the event, accompanied by the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former Delta State Governor James Ibori, into a special tent where he was attended to.

However, a military source who did not want to be named told Channels Television that the former head of state did not slump but was merely overwhelmed with emotion and had to be led away.

The late Gen. Ejoor was a former Chief of Army Staff when General Gowon was Head of State.