ICPC Arraigns Two Suspects Over Fake Travel Documents

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said two men desperate to travel to India with fake documents have been arraigned by the commission.

ICPC in a statement signed on Friday by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the suspects were arrested in an FCT High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja for forgery.

Mohammed Abdulrasaq and Haruna Isyaku were docked before Honourable Justice Sanchi on a three-count charge bordering on forgery and conspiracy.

ICPC Counsel, Ngozi Onwuka, told the court that the 1st accused person Abdulrasaq allegedly submitted a fake Unity Bank reference letter to the High Commission of India, Abuja, with the intent to mislead the Indian Consular into issuing him a student visa which is contrary to and punishable under Section 17 (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The court also heard that the second accused person, Isyaku allegedly submitted a visa application containing false date of birth to the Indian Consular in Abuja in order to facilitate the procurement of an Indian travel visa thereby contravening Section 17 (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them and were granted bail on self-recognition by the judge.

The case was then adjourned to June 26, 2019 for hearing.