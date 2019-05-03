PDP Condoles With Senator Dino Melaye Over Mother’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) over the passage of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

Senator Dino Melaye had on Thursday 2nd of May, taken to social media to announce the passing of his mom.

In a statement made via twitter, the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate said, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye’s announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God for Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen. Dino M.”

He also added that she will always be fondly remember, noting that he will take solace in the “fact that he will see her again”.

He also added that she will always be fondly remember, noting that he will take solace in the "fact that he will see her again".

In condoling with Senator Melaye, the PDP through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is grieved by the sad event, particularly given Deaconess Malaye’s role as a devout Christian and a community leader, who lived as a source of inspiration and nurturing for younger generation of leaders.

The spokesman statement partly reads, “Though we mourn, we take solace in the fact that Deaconess Melaye lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our dear nation, as well as our great party, the PDP, a patriot, quintessential democrat and true leader in Senator Melaye.

The PDP therefore condoles with the Melaye family, the Apostolic Church and the people of Kogi state and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”