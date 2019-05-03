Reps-Elect Endorse Gbajabiamila As Next Ninth House Speaker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Newly elected members of the House of Representatives have endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila as the speaker of the ninth assembly.

The incoming lawmakers from different political parties, through Onofiok Luke, member-elect and current speaker of Akwa Ibom state house of assembly, made their position known on Thursday, while addressing journalists in Abuja.

According to them, endorsing Gbajabiamila, who is the current majority leader of the house was after due consideration.

“We have resolved today, to have come from our different states, constituencies to say that we have found, as newly elected members, having looked through the credentials.

“We have found in honourable Femi Gbajabiamila as the man who has the capacity to lead the ninth national assembly as the speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lawyers Debate Over Performance Of 8th Assembly

They also stated that Gbajabiamila’s capacity is no doubt, able to solve the problems of Nigeria.

“We acknowledge the fact that this country today, with the challenges we have, that we need a bi-partisan approach to solve the problems of Nigeria.

“The person that has shown that credibility, capacity and has what it takes, even as reflected in his manifesto to carry the entire parties along in resolving and solving the issues of Nigeria.”

Gbajabiamila who is seeking the support of fellow lawmakers in the House to become the speaker needs one-third votes of the 360 members in the lower legislative chamber.