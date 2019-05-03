Ronaldo Opens Hair Transplant Clinic To Thank Fans Who Love Him

Cristiano Ronaldo said Friday his decision to open a hair transplant clinic in Madrid was his way of thanking “the people who love me” after spending the best part of a decade at Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old Portuguese star’s hair implant centre in the Spanish capital opened its doors in March even though he has been a Juventus player since last year.

“The Spanish people treated me well, I wanted to thank them by giving them work,” Ronaldo told El Pais newspaper.

“I know that the people love me, they know that I gave a lot to the club (Real) and that they also gave me a lot.”

Ronaldo, who won two La Liga and four European Champions League titles with Real, said that he hasn’t ruled out becoming a coach when his playing days are over but still has his critics to defy.

“I see football as a mission: to be on the field, to win, to improve, I feel extra pressure, people always judge, they say it’s over, that I’m 33, 34 or 35, and I should stop,” added the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

AFP