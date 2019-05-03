Two Killed As Groups Clash After Masquerade ‘Flog’ Imam In Nasarawa

Two persons have been killed after a clash by some groups in Yeskwa Community of Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, who confirmed the incident, said the clash occurred after a cultural festival in the community, where a masquerade flogged an Imam.

According to him, this situation sparked outrage from the Hausa community in the area and it resulted in a reprisal. Two persons were killed in the process.

READ ALSO: Four Feared Killed As Farmers, Herders Clash In Ogun

“On the 30th of April, Some Yeskwa people who were celebrating their masquerade festival went to the house of an Islamic man and it was alleged that he was flogged by them.

“Consequently, some supporters of the Imam that was flogged mobilised themselves and they attacked some Yeskwa citizen. In the process, one person was killed and some other persons were injured.

“Those who were injured were rushed to the hospital and eventually one of them died,” he said.

The Police Boss queried the behaviour of the community members who he said did not inform the police about the festival.

“The command was a little bit baffled by the act of lawlessness exhibited by the Yeskwa people. They were doing masquerade celebration without informing the police for approval nor security to cover their activities so that orderliness in that area will not be ruptured,” he added.

Longe assured that calm has been restored and investigations are underway to arrest those involved in the act of lawlessness.

“When we were informed, we drafted police personnel to the community alongside army personnel. The place was brought under control and peace was restored to the area and now normalcy has completely been restored.

“Our personnel particularly from the CID apart from the conventional police personnel have been drafted to the area to monitor and get us facts about what really happened so that those who committed criminal act there will be arrested and prosecuted after investigation according to the laws of the lands.”