Video: Osinbajo Inspects Work On Second Niger Bridge

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, inspected ongoing work on the Second Niger Bridge.

Prof Osinbajo inspected the Asaba end of the 11.59-kilometre bridge, saying that he has no fears that the present administration will complete the multi-billion naira project by the end of its four-year tenure.

Osinbajo noted that the successful completion of the structure is paramount because it will boost not only the economy of the southeast but that of the entire country.

The vice president who took time to get details as he walked the entire stretch of the road on an inspection tour of the six-lane bridge under construction, equated the project to an eighteen-storey building.

So far, the state government has confirmed that the Federal Government has released N30billion out of the N206 billion earmarked for the project, which is expected to complement the first Niger bridge which was constructed in the sixties.

Upon completion, the new Niger bridge is expected to operate a tolling system and will connect millions of Nigerians across the Federation to resources that can change their lives for good.