16 Die In Kano Road Accident

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead following an auto crash involving about three vehicles in Kano State, north-west Nigeria.

The accident took place on Friday at Tukai village in Danbatta Local Government area of the state.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the three vehicles were coming from different directions before they collided.

“There was an accident involving a 406 Peugeot, Volkswagen Golf and Honda Accord, which happened at about 7pm (on Friday). All victims, including the drivers, died in the crash,” he said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Command in the state confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the FRSC Command, Kabiru Ibrahim, the incident occurred as a result of over-speeding.

He said, “The vehicles collided from opposite directions, the cause of which, I can authoritatively tell you was due to speed limit violation and subsequent loss of control by the drivers.”

Mr Ibrahim explained that the golf car took off from Daura to Kano while the Peugeot car was coming from Kano when they collided.

He added, “A team of policemen has recovered N579, 000 and 10,000 CFA Niger Republic’s currency, and plans are underway to hand over the money to the relatives of the victims once we identify them”.