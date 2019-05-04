ADP Expels Ex-Secretary, 16 Others For Alleged Anti-Party Activities

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has expelled its former National Secretary, James Okoroma and 16 other executive members for alleged anti-party activities.

The party made the announcement to journalists after its National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Friday.

According to the National Secretary of the party, Steve Uwajie, the affected officers and members were found guilty of causing division in the party.

“In compliance with article 52.1 of the ADP constitution, the following officers have been expelled from the party as a result of anti-party activities, insubordination and causing disaffection and division among members.

“The officers expelled are as follows are; Dr James Okoroma, Engineer Esther Oche, Chief Iboro Idabba, Temitope Salami, and others.”

READ ALSO:Trafficking: Why Our Officials Must Be At Airports, Borders – NAPTIP

The party also dissolved all executives at the state, local government, ward and polling units across the country.

“Subject to the provision of the party constitution, ethics and values, the council shall jointly with NEC dissolve all state executive committee, all local government executive committee, all ward executive committee, all polling unit executive committee, and appoint all caretaker committees to run the party until another executive committee is elected.

“Provided that the period from the dissolution to the election of a new executive committee shall not exceed three months.”