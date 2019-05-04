Declare State Of Emergency In Katsina, Residents Tell FG

Residents of Katsina are worried about the increased rate of kidnapping, banditry and insecurity as a whole in the state.

The residents are saying that if special commitments are not attached to security in the state, it will affect farming and economic activities.

They, however, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency for Katsina and Zamfara states as quickly as possible.

Their concern comes after the kidnap of the father-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide de Camp, Mohammed Abubakar.

The victim, Musa Umar who is said to be the Magajin Garin Daura was abducted in his Daura residence, Katsina North shortly after observing Maghrib prayer.

The attackers shot sporadically to disperse the crowd and picked the traditional ruler in a Peugeot 406.

The traditional ruler who is the father of Fatima Musa was a retired customs comptroller.