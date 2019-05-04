FIFA, NFF, Fans Remember Nigeria’s Legend Rashidi Yekini Seven Years After

The memories of Nigerian football legend, Rashidi Yekini, have continued to remain fresh not just for his fans in the country, but also for football lovers across the world.

Seven years after he passed on, the world’s football governing body, FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) among others took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tributes to the 1993 African footballer of the year.

The former Super Eagles forward who was born in Kaduna State started his professional footballing career in the Nigerian league, before moving to Côte d’Ivoire to play for Africa Sports National.

He also played for Portuguese side, Vitoria de Setubal, where he became the top goal scorer of the country’s first division in the 1993–94 Season, with 34 goals in 32 matches.

The first Nigerian to win the African Footballer of the Year also made his mark for Olympiacos FC, Sporting de Gijón, and FC Zürich, among others before returning to Africa where he later retired from international football.

Yekini is Nigeria’s highest scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances, a record which is yet to be broken.

He died in a private hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on May 4, 2012, at the age of 48.

Read some the tweets from FIFA, NFF, and others below:

#OnThisDay seven years ago, we lost 🇳🇬@NGSuperEagles legend Rashidi Yekini. The first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, his passionate celebration will always have its place in the history of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/la35PP8psK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 4, 2019

The legend of Rashidi Yekini lives on. On this day in 2012, Nigeria’s all time top scorer passed on to glory. Keep resting in power, Goals-Father. #WeRememberYekini pic.twitter.com/hnqnSAQbWH — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 4, 2019

Yekini’s 37 goals makes him Nigeria’s record international goal poacher. #WeRememberYekini pic.twitter.com/sBCGlUCPt6 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 4, 2016

Rest on Goals Father!!! (1963-2012) With his 37 great goals for the Super Eagles, he remains all time top goal banger for the Eagles. https://t.co/9pICpTNUSp — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 4, 2019

@Toyin_Ibitoye @NGSuperEagles The greatest of them all. LEGENDARY Rashidi Yekini, Rest in peace — My name is Dare Kuti (@dkuti82) May 4, 2019

I don’t remember him sadly, but watching a nation represented for this man, celebrating his first goal certainly creates an impact and a memory that will last on football history. Rest in peace ❤️ — Patricia Gonzalez 🇨🇴 (@Corzara) May 4, 2019

Our greatest striker till date. Rest on legend — Uyiano (@gunningtoglory) May 4, 2019

I watched this live 😢 25yrs ago — ad zamree (@edzmckenzie) May 4, 2019

Legend, continue to rest in peace — Emmanuel Iworah (@Iworahe) May 4, 2019

#RashidiYekini Greatest goal scorer in the history of Nigerian football. Rest on Icon! — Chukwuemeka 🇳🇬 (@ChuxEkere) May 4, 2019

Thanks FIFA for remembering our own — Erigo ifeanyi (@erigo2000) May 4, 2019

Fifa keep ruling the world.. — Mayor of Ibadan land 🔌🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Moboholaji) May 4, 2019

Continue to sleep well for us sir…

Rest in peace.

🙏🏾🇳🇬🌍 — Mr. PY🌍 (@ik_parry) May 4, 2019

Forever a LEGEND!! — Toysley (@Toysley) May 4, 2019

This was against Bulgaria! I remember this. — MP #12 (@MarvelousPacker) May 4, 2019

Sweet memory of a legend — Peter Agbonifo (@ighopeterstar4) May 4, 2019

I no fit forget Yekini oooo YEKINI🎶🎶🎶 — alana adebowale (@AlanaAdebowale) May 4, 2019

Great, remembering this great man. 👍 — Bidemi Motojesi (@motojesi1110) May 4, 2019

Rest on…The greatest striker in Nigerian history of football ♥️ — Don_Faithment (@AdeyemiFaith19) May 4, 2019

No one like Rashidi Yekini. Legend! — JaNE😘 (@joeejio4) May 4, 2019

RIP Agba Yeki! True Legend — Lekzor (@Lekzor1) May 4, 2019

The legendary Yekini. May Allah have mercy on him. — MBMAMMAN (@MBMAMMAN1) May 4, 2019

Ye-king, rest in peace.

My peers called me Yekini because of our skin complex and scoring ability as at then. — bwakilgeidam (@bawakilgeidam) May 4, 2019

Continue to rest in perfect peace OBA RASHIDI Greatest number 9 Nigeria and African continent has ever produced! You’re always in our hearts ❤🇳🇬 — Olúwáṣògo (@iam_Sogolee) May 4, 2019

I’ll forever rmbar this moment. Rip Yekini — Isah Abdulmumeen (@saturnhill) May 4, 2019

A great legend.. I remembered this day. Rest on Rashidi Yekini — iRecycle (@paulnwachukwu30) May 4, 2019

Different way of celebrating… we were there live — Kunazy (@Kunazy1) May 4, 2019

one of the most iconic goal celebrations in world cup history #legend — picasosdog (@picasosdog) May 4, 2019

My favorite Nigeria striker of all time!! — Michael (@omoeko_ewa) May 4, 2019