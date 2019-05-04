Groups, Foreign Interests Plotting To Disrupt May 29, Army Claims

The Nigerian Army has drawn the attention of the Federal Government and Nigerians of plans by some groups, foreign interests to disrupt the May 29, handover.

Army in a statement by Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa on Saturday, said some unpatriotic individual groups and foreign interests, are determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in Nigeria and the West African Sub-region.

“These persons and groups are making concerted efforts to further induce ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with funds and other logistic supports.

“Their body language and unguarded utterances seem to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals. For example, a credible source has shown that some individuals are hobnobbing with Boko Haram terrorists, while others are deliberately churning falsehood against the security agencies with a view to set the military against the people and the government.

“We also noted that foreign interests are also working assiduously to cause disaffection and divide the coalition Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to give room for the so-called Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) and its defeated local franchise, Boko Haram terrorist group to resurrect.

“They are also demoralising troops and security agencies through false accusations and fake news. Therefore, it has become necessary to inform the public and warn such persons and groups to desist as the consequences of their actions would be calamitous to themselves and our great country,” he stated.

The Army spokesman also revealed plans by the groups to disrupt the May 29 handover, after failing to alter the 2019 General elections.

“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have a safe and successful general election but were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handing over later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country.

“The Nigerian Army is a stakeholder in our national security and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. Additionally, we are making this statement because the military, particularly the Nigerian Army, has always been called upon to intervene in conflict situations in order to resolve crises in most cases when they get worse, while the public expects miracles.

He added that; “We would like to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are determined more than ever before, to continue to uphold the constitution and defend the territorial integrity of this nation from both external and internal aggression.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country with the clearly established judicial system, therefore all aggrieved persons and groups should take advantage of that and resolve differences amicably.”