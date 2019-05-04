Gunmen Attack Nasarawa Community, Kill Two

Gunmen on Friday attacked Gwanje community in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing two persons in the process.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Bola Longe, confirmed the incident on Saturday to Channels Television.

He said two bodies were found on Saturday when the police visited the scene of the incident following the attack on the village the previous day.

The attack comes days after two persons were killed in a fight that broke out between some groups in Yeskwa community, Karu Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on the 30th of April when some Yeskwa people celebrating their masquerade festival went to the house of an Islamic man and it was alleged that he was flogged by them.

Some supporters of the Imam that were flogged mobilised themselves and they attacked the residents and in the process, one person was killed and some other persons were injured.

Those who were injured were rushed to the hospital and eventually one of them died.

Following the attacks on these communities, calm has however been restored with the deployment of security personnel.