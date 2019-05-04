Why FG Is Taking Second Niger Bridge Construction Seriously – Osinbajo

The Federal Government has said that the Second Niger Bridge is important to the Nigerian economy and the project will be delivered on schedule.

This was made known by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was quoted in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande on Friday, after inspecting the progress work at the Asaba end of the bridge.

According to the Vice President, the bridge and other infrastructural projects across the country are critical to the economic agenda of the President Buhari administration.

“The Second Niger Bridge is so important for the economy of the South East and for the Nigerian economy, and of course, it’s not just the bridge, there are the access roads, which are also very important.

“It is obvious so much progress has been made here. It is an important project that the President is committed to completing. In the past 18 months or so, a lot of work has been done and I came to see for myself.

“As you can see, the foundation goes all the way down, and this is just the Asaba end of the bridge. There is also the Anambra end of the bridge, so it is a lot of work. There are a huge number of people who are also benefiting in various ways.”

The Vice President also noted that the commitment of the Buhari administration to complete strategic infrastructure projects that will improve the nation’s economy necessitated the creation of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

“There are some critical infrastructures that we consider very strategic to our economic plan and which, through this fund, we hope to complete. One of the reasons why projects were hardly ever completed was because there was not enough money going into the projects. That is why the President has decided that we must have a fund for all of these projects, which is the PIDF, and we also have a smooth sailing process.”

Osinbajo explained that “the PIDF, an initiative of President Buhari administration, has projects being executed to include; the Kano-Abuja expressway, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Mambila hydro project, amongst others.

“The good thing is that the President has set aside the funds, the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, which is a fund dedicated to certain strategic projects, including the Second Niger Bridge,” he added.