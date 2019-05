At least 13 people died after a passenger plane made an emergency landing in Moscow Sunday with flames coming from its fuselage, the TASS news agency reported, citing investigators.

“For the moment, we confirm the death of 13 people, two of them children,’ said a spokeswoman for the crash investigation team, Svetlana Petrenko, the agency reported.

AFP