‘Buhari Has No Capacity To Manage This Country, Because He Is Busy Managing Himself’ – Afegbua

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of incompetence in handling the nation’s security challenges.

PDP’s spokesperson Mr. Kassim Afegbua, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived into the country from his ‘private’ visit to the United Kingdom, said the President lacks the capacity to lead Nigeria out of its security crisis.

“The President has no capacity to manage us because he is busy managing himself,” Afegbua.

He accused the Federal Government of not addressing insecurity, claiming that it will be surprising if tomorrow’s headline does not capture any report of killing.

“I think what we have witnessed in the last four years is a replay of crass incompetence in the way and manner that the security of this country is being handled.

“Don’t forget that the Constitution (1999 as amended) states clearly that the primary responsibility of any government, particularly a government that prides itself as an anti-corruption government is the protection of lives and properties.

READ ALSO: President Buhari Returns After Private Visit To London

“And as we speak today, without sounding immodest, you will agree with me that it will be a surprise if tomorrow’s headline says no killing because almost every day when you read the newspaper it is one killing, too many,” he stated.

But reacting to the allegation, Adesina said the security challenges are as old as Nigeria.

He, however, reiterated the President’s commitment to tackle the security challenges effectively.

“The security challenge is almost as old as Nigeria. But we know that it spikes at some time and reduces at some time. We have challenges on our hands in different parts of the country.

“The President had been tackling that even before he travelled. It’s going to be a continuation of what he has been doing.

“Every week, there is a security meeting where the security chiefs and everybody in the security architecture meet with the President and they look at the problem and the steps being taken to solve them,” he stated.