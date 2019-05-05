‘Can They Now Swallow Their Words?’ Presidency Mocks Opposition As Buhari Returns

The presidency has asked political opponents and all those who said President Buhari’s trip to London was for hospitalization, to swallow their words.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidency through Femi Adesina, said President Buhari’s return after ten days in London, has put to rest all speculations suggesting that he was sick.

Adesina’s statement further added that the reports which said the president would extend his visit has also been proven as fake, adding that all those reports were vain imaginations of those he called “apostles of evil”.

Below is the full statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the President.

“PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS: CAN THEY NOW SWALLOW THEIR WORDS?

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday returned to Abuja, after a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

Some reckless online media, irresponsible political opposition, and other bilious groups and individuals had gone on overdrive since the President left the country on April 25, insinuating that he was going for hospitalization, and would not return after 10 days as stated.

In their vain imaginations, they even stated that fictive doctors have advised President Buhari to stay longer for more intensive care.

Now that the President has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words? Can they retract their tendentious stories as well as press statements, and apologize to millions of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that they have fed with hogwash?

Few days after the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, we daresay that this valuable freedom does not tantamount to liberty to mislead and hoodwink the populace through concocted and jejune publications.

The Buhari administration will always respect and uphold press freedom, but the onus lies on those prone to passing off fiction as facts, to remember that freedom demands concomitant responsibility. Those who further share and disseminate falsehood are also encouraged to embrace responsible conduct.”