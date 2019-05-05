NASS Leadership: PDP Yet To Take Position – Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its leadership and elected federal legislators have not taken any official position on who to lend support for the position of presiding officers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The party’s position is predicated on reports in a section of the media suggesting that its members-elect in the House of Representatives have settled for a particular aspirant as the new Speaker.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Sunday that it is still consulting with its members-elect and no official position has been taken on the issue.

Ologbondiyan argued that particularly, the positions of presiding officers are not exclusively reserved for the ruling party or any other party for that matter, but a constitutional right of every elected lawmaker in their respective chambers.

“Moreover, the PDP has an array of elected lawmakers, in both chambers, who are eminently qualified and equally popular among their colleagues, across the divide, to hold office as presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly, in line with Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“What is important to Nigerians is the emergence of purposeful leadership that will ensure accountability and good governance in the polity.

The PDP, as a party committed to the wellbeing of our nation, will remain focused in our determination to rescue our nation from the incompetent system and therefore urges Nigerians to discountenance such reports suggesting that our lawmakers have settled for a particular aspirant for any presiding office in the National Assembly,” the party’s statement read in parts.