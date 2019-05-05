‘Nine Years Ago, I Lost A Friend,’ Jonathan Pays Tribute To Yar’Adua

Nigeria’s immediate former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to late President Musa Yar’Adua.

In a lengthy tribute posted on his official Twitter handle @GEJonathan, Jonathan described his late principal as a brother, friend and a man of integrity.

Read tweets below:

On this day nine years ago I lost a friend, colleague, brother, and boss, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a selfless leader who placed national interest above personal and ethnic gains. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) May 5, 2019

President Yar’Adua was a man of integrity with a humble spirit who always took upon himself the burden of national reconciliation, peace-building, and democratic consolidation. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) May 5, 2019

He used the opportunity he had in public service to build bridges of love, foster unity and give hope to Nigerians. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) May 5, 2019

Today, I remember and celebrate him for the works that he had done. Peace he lived for and homes of peace he built. Democracy he loved and democracy he nurtured. We will always remember you for your service. A servant leader truly you remain. -GEJ pic.twitter.com/Rnj2gAOdED — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) May 5, 2019

Jonathan was Yar’Adua’s running mate in the 2007 presidential election which they won.

On May 29, 2007, Yar’Adua was sworn in as Nigeria’s president but he didn’t live to the end of his tenure as he died on May 5, 2010.

Jonathan then stepped into the shoes of his principal, Yar’Adua and became Nigeria’s President.

In 2011, Jonathan won the presidential elections and remained Nigeria’s President till 2015.