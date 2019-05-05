‘Nine Years Ago, I Lost A Friend,’ Jonathan Pays Tribute To Yar’Adua

Updated May 5, 2019

Nigeria’s immediate former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to late President Musa Yar’Adua.

In a lengthy tribute posted on his official Twitter handle @GEJonathan, Jonathan described his late principal as a brother, friend and a man of integrity.

Read tweets below:

Jonathan was Yar’Adua’s running mate in the 2007 presidential election which they won.

On May 29, 2007, Yar’Adua was sworn in as Nigeria’s president but he didn’t live to the end of his tenure as he died on May 5, 2010.

Jonathan then stepped into the shoes of his principal, Yar’Adua and became Nigeria’s President.

In 2011, Jonathan won the presidential elections and remained Nigeria’s President till 2015.



