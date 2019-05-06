Alleged N304m Fraud: Court Fixes June 20 To Adopt Final Addresses Of Ex-NIMASA DG

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed June 20 for the adoption of final addresses in the trial of a former Acting Director General of NIMASA, Haruna Baba-Jauro.

Baba-Jauro assumed leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), after the tenure of Patrick Akpobolokemi, who is currently facing charges before a court.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Charged Baba-Jauro alongside one Dauda Bawa and Thlumbau Enterprises Ltd. for alleged N304 million fraud.

They are both standing trial on 19 counts bordering on theft, fraudulent conversion of NIMASA’s property to their private use and Money laundering.

The defendants were charged with committing the offence in NIMASA between January 2014 and September 2015.

They were arraigned on April 12, 2016, and had each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court then admitted them to bail in the sum of five million Naira each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The prosecution subsequently called 5 witnesses and closed its case.

The defence team then proceeded to call 3 witnesses.

At today proceedings, the defence closed its case after the testimony of a recalled prosecution witness, Mr Barnabas Ishaku.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun has adjourned till June 20 for the adoption of final addresses, after which the court is expected to deliver its judgment.