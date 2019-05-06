Armed Robbers Raid Commissioner’s House, Kill Nephew In Nasarawa

A 400-level Microbiology student, Terlumum Hemba of the Federal University, Lafia has been killed by armed robbers after they raided the residence of his uncle, Clement Uhembe, who is the Commissioner for Higher Education in Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Akunzan Migili, a suburb of Lafia, the state capital, along Lafia – Makurdi highway at about 1:00 am.

Narrating the incident to Channels Television at his residence, Uhembe said the gunmen numbering six attacked his house while he was away in Port Harcourt attending his son’s wedding ceremony.

“I actually was at my son’s wedding when the news broke out to me that my house has been invaded by armed robbers. On getting here, I saw what happened, how they ambushed one student who has been living with me here reading Microbiology.

“They gunned him down at a point, he struggled and eventually couldn’t make it. After killing the student, they moved to my apartment and broke the door.

“My children were beaten thoroughly, they were looking for two things – gun and money, which unfortunately I didn’t have any of them. They said the children should give them the gun and money,” he stated.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer of Agyaragu division, Mr Biam, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He said the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia adding that investigations into the incident have commenced.