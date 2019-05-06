Police Arrest Senator Adeleke Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The lawmaker was taken into custody on the evening of Monday, May 6.

Adeleke’s arrest was affirmed by the force spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba.

He said: “Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of today 6th May 2019 in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.

“Meanwhile, in the best tradition of natural justice and fair hearing, he has already been served with the relevant charge sheet containing his alleged offences in the presence of his Attorneys. He will be arraigned in a competent court of law tomorrow, 7th May 2019.”

However, the Ademola Adeleke Governorship Campaign Organisation had a slightly different report regarding the lawmaker’s arrest.

The Senator’s campaign organisation claimed that the police detained the parliamentarian on old trumped up charges of certificate and testimonial forgery.

In their statement on Monday, the organisation faulted the arrest especially on the basis that it is coming after the school principal and school authority had through affidavits “denied any forgery and owned up to the school testimonial issued to Senator Adeleke”.

According to the statement, Senator Adeleke had this morning honoured police invitation at the force headquarters, Abuja.

On arrival at the force headquarters at 9am, the communique state that the lawmaker was not attended to until later noon when he was informed of fresh charges of testimonial forgery.

It further stated that the Senator was taken to Maitama Police station with a plan to arraign him on Tuesday at an undisclosed Magistrate court.

The statement partly reads, “We alert the world to the systematic harassment and victimization of Senator Adeleke over his pursuit of the retrieval of the governorship mandate freely conferred on him by the people of Osun state. A tribunal has declared him duly elected and a ruling on the appeal is pending. Yet, the police in connivance with the appellants have decided to unjustly incarcerate and raised trumped up charges which have been clarified by relevant authorities.

“The Principal of the secondary school attended by Senator Adeleke testified through an affidavit before Bwari High Court that the school indeed issued the testimonial. WAEC equally testified that the Senator sat for the examination. For the Police to revive this old clarified issue confirms political vendetta.

“We call for urgent intervention of well-meaning Nigerians to stop this emerging rape of democracy. The case for which the Police is acting is subjudice. It is sad to note that the Police appears to have become a tool in the hands of enemies of rule of law.”

The Ademola Adeleke Governorship Campaign Organisation urged its supporters to remain calm, stressing that justice shall prevail on the lawmaker’s case.