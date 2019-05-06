UN General Assembly President Visits Nigeria

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, María Garces has arrived in Nigeria on a working visit.

Garces and her delegation were received into the country on Monday by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations office in Abuja.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday Akpan, the UNGA President will use the opportunity of her visit to have a bilateral meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

She will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ahead of a joint press conference.

The key issues to be discussed during the meeting are Nigeria’s transition to the 74th Presidency of the General Assembly; Strengthening Multilateralism to respond to global challenges; Nigeria’s role in Regional Peace and Security; and Nigeria’s Regional Initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Similarly, the UN diplomat is also expected to present a paper with the theme “Responding to Global Challenges in a fast-changing World: the Case for Strengthening Multilateralism” at the University of Abuja.

Before her departure on Wednesday, Garces will hold an Interactive Session with women at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.