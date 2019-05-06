Bus Drivers Protest Over Harassment, Extortion In Edo

Business activities and vehicular movement were on Monday disrupted as bus drivers protested over an alleged harassment and extortion by members of the Edo State Public Works Volunteer.

The commercial drivers marched through various streets down to the state assembly complex appealing to the Speaker, Hon Kabiru Ajoto, who received them, to intervene in the situation.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Edo State Public Works Volunteer, Muktar Osagie, denied the allegations, insisting that the task force will never condone any act of lawlessness.

See Photos Below: