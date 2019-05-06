Gunmen Kidnap Permanent Secretary In Taraba

Barely five days after the kidnap of the Deputy Registrar of Taraba State University, Mr Sanusi Sa’ad, gunmen have again abducted a Permanent Secretary in the state.

Mrs Susana Jonathan of the State Ministry of Water Resources was captured in her house in Jalingo in the early hours of Sunday.

Some residents of the area claimed gunshots were heard from the men who whisked the permanent secretary away.

Confirming the development to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Alkasim Sanusi, said officers and men of the command are presently in a search operation to rescue her.

The Command also claimed that they are yet to receive any official report from the family on the incident.