Nigerian Army Bans Motorcycles In Forest Areas Of Seven States

The Nigerian Army has banned the use of motorcycles in the north-western states of the country, due to the increased rate of kidnapping and banditry.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

He said the affected states are Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger.

While giving the reason for the ban, Musa noted that “armed bandits, criminals and kidnappers hibernate and all around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies.”

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Asks Air Force To End Attacks On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The Army spokesman warned that “anyone caught using motorcycles within the named areas will be taken for an armed bandit, criminal and kidnapper with dire consequences.”

While appealing for the cooperation of the general public, Musa said the directive will stop the dastardly activities of these bandits from operating across the affected region.

He also reiterated the military’s commitment in securing lives and properties of the citizenry, calling on the “respective State Governments are enjoined to please disseminate the ban on the use of motorcycles in the named areas and enforce the ban in conjunction with the security agencies.”

The development follows ongoing military operations in the affected states codenamed Exercise Harbin Kunama aimed at combating security challenges in the area.