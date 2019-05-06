OAU Confirms Kidnap Of Prof Adegbehingbe, Calls For His Release

The Obafemi Awolowo University has confirmed the kidnapping of Professor Yinka Adegbehingbe.

Affirming the kidnap and throwing more light on the incident, spokesman for OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the lecturer was kidnapped on his way back to Ife from Ibadan.

Mr. Olarewaju was abducted along the Ikire-Ikoyi axis of the road leading to Ife.

Olarewaju said, “It is true that one of our lectures, Prof Yinka Adegbehinde was abducted on his way to Ife from Ibadan, Yesterday.

“Actually, he was abducted along Ikire-Ikoyi Akpomo axis of the road and immediately the university authorities got in touch with the Osun state command of the Nigerian Police and the honourable commissioner of police herself led a team of anti-kidnapping squad to the scene of the incident they combed the entire area all the bushes around, trying to find the abducted lecturer but till now we are still hoping that the Lord will give them the strength and the professionalism to find the man for us and hand him over to us alive”.

The OAU spokesman also used the medium to appeal to Professor Adegbehingbe’s abductors to please release the lecturer so he can get back to his duties.

“So we are using this medium to plead with the abductors to please release him for us, he is just a salary earner, he is struggling just like the abductors themselves, so they should just release him for us so that he can be able to teach the students,” Olarewaju pleaded.