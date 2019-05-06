Ogun Governorship Tussle: Dapo Abiodun Wins At Appeal Court

Updated May 6, 2019
Ogun State Governor-Elect, Mr Dapo Abiodun.

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja today dismissed the appeal seeking the disqualification of Ogun state governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel of the court of appeal led by Justice Datti Yahaya ruled that the appeal anchored on the failure of mister Abiodun to declare his university degree in his form cf.001 submitted to INEC was unmeritorious.

The appellant, Abdulrafiu Baruwa, had challenged the March 7th, 2019 judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja, which dismissed his suit faulting Abiodun’s eligibility to contest for the election.

But arguing his client’s appeal against the judgment, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) contended that the FCT High Court erred in law by not disqualifying Mr. Dapo Abiodun.

The APC’s lawyer, Damien Dodo (SAN); and Mr. Abiodun’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), opposed the appeal, insisting that the suit was a pre-election matter but was filed outside the 14 days provided by the fourth alteration of the act of 2017.



