PDP Condemns Arrest Of Senator Adeleke, Demands Immediate Release

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the arrest of Senator Ademola Adeleke by the police.

PDP in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the detention of its governorship candidate in the last Osun State gubernatorial election, is a recipe for chaos.

“This is highly provocative, an invitation to anarchy and recipe for a very serious crisis not only in Osun but also in the judiciary and our polity as a nation.

“The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” Ologbondiyan stated.

In his communique, the PDP spokesman claimed that Adeleke’s arrest was part of a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to “coerce” Senator Adeleke to relinquish the “mandate”.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Senator Adeleke

Ologbondiyan said “The plot is to drag Senator Adeleke before an ostensibly compromised magistrate court, over the same issues of alleged forged school testimonial that is already before the Federal High Court, with a view to using such corridor to secure a stampeded trial and hurried conviction, and put him out of circulation, over trump-up charges.

“The PDP holds that any arraignment of Senator Adeleke in a magistrate court, for a matter that is already being heard by the Federal High Court, is a calculated plot to cause crisis in the judicial system, enmesh the matter in unnecessary controversy as a pathway to truncate the course of justice in his matter.”

In line with his argument, the PDP spokesman demanded forthwith, the immediate and unconditional release of Senator Adeleke by the police.

Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the PDP in a separate statement has asked Nigerians and the International community to hold the Nigeria Police Force and the All Progressive Congress responsible for any harm that comes to Senator, Ademola Adeleke.

This is according to a Press release issued by the State Chairman Hon Soji Adagunodo in response to the arrest of Adeleke by the Police.

Adagunodo said the arrest is fuelling speculation of an attempt to put Senator Adeleke in harm’s way to prevent him from conclusively retrieving the mandate freely given him by the good people of Osun State.

He argued that the arrest tramples on the rights of Adeleke who has been granted permission by a Federal High Court to seek urgent Medical attention abroad, especially because the offence for which the police has again detained Senator Adeleke are based on the same facts which competent courts of the land are currently handling.