Angry Villagers Block Osinbajo’s Convoy In Abuja

Updated May 7, 2019

 

Angry villagers of Agbagyi community on Tuesday blocked the convoy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while making his way to the airport.

The aggrieved villagers blocked the highway along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway in Abuja, protesting an alleged invasion of their land by the military.

Spokesman to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, disclosed the situation on his tweeter handle.

He said efforts by the Vice President’s security aides to appease the protesters failed as Professor Osinbajo had to come down for from his car and address them himself.

The Vice President appealed for calm and assured the protesters that their grievances would be addressed adequately.

