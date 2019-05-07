IGP Appears Before Senate Over National Security

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has appeared before the Senate over the nation’s security.

Mr Adamu on Tuesday appeared before the upper chamber following his invitation on April 25, 2019.

The lawmakers had invited him to brief at Plenary on the security situation in the country particularly what the police is doing to address the rampant kidnappings and banditry across the country.