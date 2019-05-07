IGP Appears Before Senate Over National Security

Updated May 7, 2019
IGP, Mohammed Adamu appears at the Senate.

 

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has appeared before the Senate over the nation’s security.

Mr Adamu on Tuesday appeared before the upper chamber following his invitation on April 25, 2019.

READ ALSO: Senate Invites IGP Over Nigeria’s Security Situation

The lawmakers had invited him to brief at Plenary on the security situation in the country particularly what the police is doing to address the rampant kidnappings and banditry across the country.

 

 



