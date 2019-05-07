Five Persons Feared Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Raid Taraba Villages

Five persons are feared dead following an attack by suspected herdsmen in Murbai community of Ardo kola local government area in Taraba state.

The attack started on Monday at Yowai community under Jalingo local government area and later escalated to Yelwa in Abare community of Ardo-kola local government area on Tuesday.

According to some members of the community who spoke to Channels Television, the attackers rode on motorcycles and shot sporadically, which led to the death of five persons and several houses burnt.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Missionary In Jalingo

They also said that the herdsmen ransacked other communities and two persons are receiving treatment in a hospital.

An eye witness Francis Nomiri who narrated the incident said his father was amongst those who got hit by stray bullets from the attackers.

Meanwhile, when Channels TV reached out to the state Commissioner of police Alkasim Sanusi, he confirmed that the command had been intimated on the issue and security operatives have been deployed to the affected communities to restore normalcy.

He also stated that an investigation has commenced and those behind the act will be apprehended.