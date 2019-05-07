Gunmen Kidnap Missionary In Jalingo

A missionary identified as Jeremiah Tweinta has been kidnapped by gunmen in Gongomaliki area of Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

Twentia, who is a missionary with Peculiar Treasure Mission was abducted at 1:51 am on Tuesday.

This was after the kidnappers shot into the air to scare residents of the area.

According to a family source, Twentia was sleeping in his hut when the hoodlums picked him up and took him to an unknown destination.

The source said the hoodlums are yet to contact them for ransom or any condition to be met for his release.

As at the time of filing in this report the Taraba State police public relations officer, David Misal says the kidnap case is yet to be reported to his desk.