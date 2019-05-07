Migration: Onyeama Seeks Support From UNGA President         

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Tuesday, asked for support from the President of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to address the issues of climate change and migration in Nigeria.

Onyeama said this during a meeting with President of the UNGA, Maria Garces, at the nation’s capital in Abuja.

He also asked for the support of the UNGA in recharging the Lake Chad which according to him has shrinked by over 90%.

According to him, an estimate of forty to fifty billion dollars is required to recharge the lake.

Garces in response said the multilateral cooperation remains key to addressing challenges like climate change and migration.

She praised the role of the Nigerian government at the United Nations and added that the UN remains committed to helping Nigeria address issues of poverty and inequality.

Garces and her delegation arrived in Nigeria on a working visit earlier on Monday.

They were received into the country by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations office in Abuja.

President of the UN General Assembly (PGA), Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces (M); Senior Adviser to the PGA, Alexander Tope, and other UN officials, during the arrival of Maria Garces at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun


