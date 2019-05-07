Osinbajo Launches Homegrown Feeding Programme In Ekiti

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday launched the Homegrown Feeding Programme in Ekiti State.

After launching the programme, the Vice President alongside the state Governor Kayode Fayemi ate lunch with pupils of St. Michael’s African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Ekiti State is the 31st state where the programme is launched.

He also shared on his official twitter handle @akandeoj a video of the Vice-President eating lunch with the school pupils.

VP Osinbajo with Gov Fayemi, eating lunch with pupils of St. Michael's African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, as he launched the Homegrown School Feeding Programme in the State, the 31st State in the Federation ( Not 30th like earlier posted)

Fayemi in his speech described the Homegrown Feeding initiative as a lovable social investment which has always been one of the hallmarks of his administration’s agenda.

He added that the programme has great multiplier effects intellectually and economically as two thousand people are already engaged to meet the feeding requirements.