The Expectations Of Nigerians Will Be Met – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the expectations of Nigerians will be met and he will not let them down after giving him the opportunity to serve a second term in office.

President Buhari who spoke after attending the daily Tafsir (Quranic interpretations) marking the month of Ramadhan fast at the State House Mosque, was quoted in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Tuesday.

He assured that his administration will provide effective and result-oriented leadership that will safeguard a better living for Nigerians.

“The expectations of Nigerians will be met. I will not let them down. I will continue to do my best.”

The President said he knows what to do, and will not fail Nigerians as he is conscious of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders.

President Buhari expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for the opportunity to serve a second term in office.

On the occasion of Ramadhan, he urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of discipline.

He advised citizens to use the fasting period to reflect and be more constructive in purpose by promoting harmony.

He said the fasting period also provides good opportunity for charity.