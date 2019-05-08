BREAKING: Ganduje Signs Bill Seeking Creation Of Four New Emirates In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has assented the bill seeking the establishment of four additional first class Emirates in Kano State.

Ganduje’s assent comes on the heels of a passage of the bill by the Kano State House of Assembly.

The House at noon on Wednesday passed the bill for the creation of four additional first class Emirates to be situated in Rano, Gaya, Karaya and Bichi.

This follows the approval of the amendment of the local government and chieftaincy affairs law by the lawmakers, during their sitting on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Buhari Inaugurates Chairman, Members Of North East Development Commission

In a motion presented to the House by the Majority Leader Baffa Babba, the House unanimously agreed that creation of more Emirates will assist in job creation, dispute, and community conflict resolutions among others.

The passage of this bill paves way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate council thereby decentralising the power of Emir of Kano.