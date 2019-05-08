BREAKING: Tottenham Beat Ajax 3-2 To Set Up All English Champions League Finals

Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham fought back from three goals down on aggregate to stun Ajax 3-2 on Wednesday and set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.

After a 1-0 victory in London last week, Ajax appeared in total control after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

But Moura scored twice in four second-half minutes before the Brazilian sent Spurs into only the second ever all-English final, against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, on away goals with his last-gasp effort.

AFP