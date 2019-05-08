BREAKING: Tottenham Beat Ajax 3-2 To Set Up All English Champions League Finals

Channels Television  
Updated May 8, 2019
Tottenham’s Brazilian forward Lucas (C) celebrates with teammate Tottenham’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (L) after scoring a goal, as Ajax players react (R) during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, on May 8, 2019.

Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham fought back from three goals down on aggregate to stun Ajax 3-2 on Wednesday and set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.

After a 1-0 victory in London last week, Ajax appeared in total control after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

READ ALSO: Chelsea To Challenge FIFA’s Transfer Ban At CAS

But Moura scored twice in four second-half minutes before the Brazilian sent Spurs into only the second ever all-English final, against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, on away goals with his last-gasp effort.

AFP



More on Sports

Chelsea To Challenge FIFA’s Transfer Ban At CAS

NFF Denies Corruption Charges By FG  

Liverpool Euphoric Over Remarkable Champions League Comeback

Brexit PM Theresa May Ridiculed For Summoning Liverpool Football Spirit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV