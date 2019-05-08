Court Adjourns Forfeiture Suit Against Patience Jonathan Till May 24

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 24 to continue proceedings in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the wife of former President, Mrs Patience Jonathan.

The suit is seeking the final forfeiture of about $8.4 million and N7.4billion found in some accounts linked to Mrs Jonathan.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun fixed the date for the continuation of affidavit evidence after counsel to Mrs Jonathan, Mike Ozekhome informed the court that he needed time to respond to a counter affidavit served on him by the EFCC.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo had earlier told the court that he filed a counter affidavit which was served on the defence on Tuesday. He then expressed his readiness to continue with the case.

Though the defence counsel, Mr Ozekhome (SAN), confirmed service of the counter affidavit, he added that there were new and weighty facts deposed in it which requires time to peruse, confirm and respond to.

He, therefore, sought an adjournment of the case. Other parties in the case had no objections to the request and the court subsequently adjourned until May 24 for the continuation of trial.

READ ALSO: Buhari Inaugurates Chairman, Members Of North East Development Commission

On April 20, 2018, the EFCC had secured an interim order for forfeiture of the sums following a motion exparte it filed before the court.

It joined as respondents: Patience Jonathan, Globus Integrated Services Ltd, Finchley Top Homes Limited, Am-Pm Global Network Limited, Pagmat Oil and Gas Limited and Magel Resort Limited and Esther Oba.

On October 29, 2018, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, moved his motion for final forfeiture of the sums, urging that same be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and Ige Asemudara, had respectively moved their processes in opposition to the motion for final forfeiture.

On January 15, 2019, the court admitted electronic evidence presented by the defence team which depicted video exhibits showing various business outfits of Finchley Top Homes Ltd. and Magel Resort Limited.

The court had then adjourned for judgment.

In a judgment delivered on February 28, the court held that it found the affidavit evidence conflicting, and same could only be resolved by oral evidence of parties.

The court had then ordered parties to call their witnesses.

At the last adjourned date, an EFCC witness, Orji Chukwuma, had concluded evidence before the court, while the court had adjourned till today for continuation of evidence.