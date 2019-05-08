DSS Exposes New Pattern Of Fraud Against Heads Of Public Agencies

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to draw the attention of the public, particularly heads of public institutions to the new pattern of fraud in the country targeted at them.

Investigations disclosed that the fraudsters use names of the supervising authorities of the Chief Executive Officers to extort or fleece them (the CEOs) of huge sums of money. Believing that these fraudsters actually act on behalf of highly placed government functionaries, the victims are deceived to part with their valuables including money.

In other instances, heads of agencies are made to feel that there are incriminating materials against them for which they must pay or be arrested by security agencies. Those also targeted are persons seeking new appointments or renewal of terms. It is envisaged that the act may be at its peak during this transition period when prospective appointees are jostling for positions.

This notice, therefore, serves as an early warning to possible victims who are hereby advised to be wary of the antics of these merchants. Also, they are enjoined to promptly report to security agencies, when approached by suspected fraudulent persons desirous of using names of high ranking public officials to defraud them.

On the part of the Service, it will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to apprehend the fraudsters as well as ensure the security and integrity of the nation.