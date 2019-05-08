General Elections: Tribunal Received Over 700 Petitions – Justice Bulkachuwa

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has disclosed that the tribunal has received over 700 petitions from the just concluded General Elections with Imo State having 78 petitions which are the highest numbers.

Justice Bulkachuwa while opening the session on Wednesday vowed that the tribunal will act in strict adherence of the rule of law.

The Court of Appeal President who is heading the five man-panel said the hearing will be on a day to day basis.

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and others three petitioners are seeking the nullification of Buhari’s victory at the February 23 presidential poll on allegations of widespread rigging, violations of the Electoral Act, suppression of voters, violence amongst other electoral malpractices.

The others include the Hope Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru; Peoples Democratic Movement and its presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu and the Coalition for Change (C4C) and it’s presidential candidate Jeff Ojinka.