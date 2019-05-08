Insecurity: Funds Invested Do Not Reflect In Results Obtained So Far – Rtd Captain Aliyu

A retired Army Captain, Umar Aliyu has decried the deplorable level of insecurity in the nation, saying funds spent in tackling the menace does not reflect the results obtained so far.

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Aliyu called for an urgent action to curb the attacks in recent parts of the country.

“We cannot say in all sincerity that the amount invested in insecurity, the results we see are commensurate with the amount,” he stated.

Aliyu, therefore, called for a pragmatic approach in tackling the security challenges, noting that even if the Federal Government spends more money but does not change its tactics in addressing the situation, it will still persist.

When asked if the security chiefs are to be blamed for the series of attacks ranging from kidnappings to armed banditry to terrorism or herdsmen/farmers conflicts, the Captain advocated their change.

“A security chief is someone who secures you. If your team loses a match, does it matter whether they use a substandard football boot or they didn’t have the right breakfast? The coach will have to go.

“There is responsibility where there is right. When you call a security chief, it gives you a lot of rights. Command and it comes with a lot of responsibility, to blame or for glory. We will have to let you go and get someone else,” he stated.

According to him, Nigeria isn’t the first country to be faced such a myriad of security challenges.

While recalling that Malaysia, China, Israel Sri Lanka once grappled with insecurity, he noted that the country bore fangs in dealing decisively with the threat of insecurity.

Speaking on the efforts made by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in addressing insecurity, he commended the police chief for smoothening the working relationship with the National Assembly, unlike his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris.